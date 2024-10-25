Province to establish a Health System Performance and Accountability Council

The Department of Health and Wellness yesterday announced plans to set up a Health System Performance and Accountability Council with an aim to improve health outcomes for residents.

A release from the province states the council will monitor the quality and performance of the health system and make evidence-based recommendations to the Minister of Health and Wellness.

Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson said the council will involve between three and 9 members, who can each serve up to a three year term, and can only be re-appointed once. The plan is to have the council meet every three months, and report recommendations to the Health Minister on or before August 1 each year. The Antginish MLA said early conversations are taking place now with people about the possibility of joining.

The government appointed Chris Power as the new administrator of Nova Scotia Health. She will take over from Janet Davidson. Davidson’s resignation and Power’s appointment are both effective November