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Province to Expand the Crisis Intervention Team Model to Eastern Zone

Oct 27, 2026 | Local News

 The provincial government has announced $700,000 in 2026-27 to expand the Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) model to eastern zone communities such as Guysborough, Inverness and Richmond Counties.  

Brian Comer, Minister of Addictions and Mental Health, announces the expansion of the Crisis Intervention Team model.
(Province of Nova Scotia)

 
Nadine Wadden, director of mental health and addictions for the eastern zone with Nova Scotia Health, said the Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) model offers first responders training in the clinical supports and community partnerships needed to support people experiencing an addiction or mental health crisis.  
 
Wadden said the funding allows NSH to provide first responders with the specialized training. She said they held training sessions in May and September, adding they want to provide it to as many first responders as possible.  
 
A release states the idea behind the CIT is to improve interactions between responders and people in crisis, creating safer compassionate responses while helping connect people to the right care. The release also states CIT operated successfully in the central and northern zones for several years.  

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.