Province to Expand the Crisis Intervention Team Model to Eastern Zone

The provincial government has announced $700,000 in 2026-27 to expand the Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) model to eastern zone communities such as Guysborough, Inverness and Richmond Counties.

Nadine Wadden, director of mental health and addictions for the eastern zone with Nova Scotia Health, said the Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) model offers first responders training in the clinical supports and community partnerships needed to support people experiencing an addiction or mental health crisis.

Wadden said the funding allows NSH to provide first responders with the specialized training. She said they held training sessions in May and September, adding they want to provide it to as many first responders as possible.