Province to Expand VirtualCareNS Pilot Program to Central and Eastern Zones

The provincial government has announced an initial investment of $1.3 million to support Nova Scotia Health to expand the VirtualCareNS pilot program to Central and Eastern zones beginning in December. The province says this will help ensure everyone on the waitlist for a doctor has access to care while recruitment efforts are enhanced. The pilot program launched in Northern and Western zones last spring.

VirtualCareNS enables people on the Need a Family Practice Registry to access a primary-care provider online through their computer or mobile device. It is a free program. Participants can use VirtualCareNS to access care for a variety of health concerns. Primary-care providers can also prescribe medications, order tests and make referrals for specialized care.

Currently, there are 11 primary-care providers delivering care through VirtualCareNS, eight family physicians and three nurse practitioners, and more providers are being added.