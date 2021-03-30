Tim Horton's Antigonish
Advertisement

Province to Extend Virtual Care Program

This entry was posted in News on .

During a Covid 19 update today, Premier Iain Rankin said the province is extending its virtual

Premier Iain Rankin (Nova Scotia Government Photo)

care program.

In 2020, healthcare workers were able to provide 1.5 million health care services through e-visits with physicians. Rankin said they are extending the service until March of 2022 while the province completes an evaluation to help finalize a permanent long-term approach. The premier said it will help Nova Scotians connect with doctors and other health care professionals.

 

Since October 1, Nova Scotia saw 625 positive COVID-19 cases and one covid 19 related death