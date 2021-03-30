Province to Extend Virtual Care Program

During a Covid 19 update today, Premier Iain Rankin said the province is extending its virtual

care program.

In 2020, healthcare workers were able to provide 1.5 million health care services through e-visits with physicians. Rankin said they are extending the service until March of 2022 while the province completes an evaluation to help finalize a permanent long-term approach. The premier said it will help Nova Scotians connect with doctors and other health care professionals.

Since October 1, Nova Scotia saw 625 positive COVID-19 cases and one covid 19 related death