Province to get rid of the Invasive Smallmouth Bass in Guysborough County’s Dobson Lake

The province is taking steps it get rid of the invasive smallmouth bass in Dobsons Lake in

Guysborough County.

This weekend, staff from the Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture will use a fish pesticide called rotenone to kill the bass and prevent their spread to other waterways. Fisheries Minister Steve Craig says rotenone is a measure of last resort but it’s one that works to protect native species.

Local anglers first reported smallmouth bass in Dobsons Lake two years ago. Efforts to contain and control the population including temporary barriers, targeting angling and electrofishing have helped in the short term, but are not sustainable or effective long-term solutions.

Rotenone is a biological pesticide derived from plants. It works by preventing the absorption of oxygen in the cells of insects and fish. It has been used for hundreds of years to manage invasive fish species. Rotenone-treated water poses no ongoing risks to humans or animals

The pesticide was used to eradicate smallmouth bass in Pictou County’s Piper late in October, 2020. The lake is now recovering, with frogs and amphibians already back along with invertebrates like zooplankton that support the recovery of fish populations. Some fish species have started to come back too.

Smallmouth bass were brought to the province in 1942 and stocked in 10 lakes in the 1960’s to support recreational fishing, a common practice in fisheries management at the time. Because of illegal stocking, smallmouth bass have been confirmed in 300 lakes.