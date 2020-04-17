Province to include Statistics of Long-Term Care Homes in Daily COVID-19 Updates

Along with the usual COVID-19 update numbers, the province is now including numbers for long

term care facilities. On Thursday, Nova Scotia chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang announced seven licensed long-term care facilities in the province have cases of covid 19, with 42 residents and 23 staff testing positive. Strang said such facilities are a priority in the province, saying they remain an area of concern and attention.

Strang said we are seeing the impact already of what he called the many Nova Scotians following public health directives.

Even though there continues to be new cases of the virus, Strang said there hasn’t been a dramatic spike in positive cases.

While wrapping up Thursday’s COVID-19 update, Premier Stephen McNeil addressed the issue

of temporary foreign workers coming into the province.