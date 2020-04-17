Province to include Statistics of Long-Term Care Homes in Daily COVID-19 Updates

Along with the usual COVID-19 update numbers, the province is now including numbers for long
term care facilities. On Thursday, Nova Scotia chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang announced seven licensed long-term care facilities in the province have cases of covid 19, with 42 residents and 23 staff testing positive. Strang said such facilities are a priority in the province, saying they remain an area of concern and attention.
Strang said we are seeing the impact already of what he called the many Nova Scotians following public health directives.
Even though there continues to be new cases of the virus, Strang said there hasn’t been a dramatic spike in positive cases.
While wrapping up Thursday’s COVID-19 update, Premier Stephen McNeil addressed the issue
of temporary foreign workers coming into the province.
McNeil said the province woprked with the agriculture sector to develop strict public health protocols, noting all workers will be assessed for covid-19 before stepping on a plane coming to Nova Scotia. After arriving, they will quarantine for 14 days and they will have to follow all public health protocols while being monitored for symptoms each day. When the 14 days are up, the workers will be allowed to begin their jobs.
The premier said these works play an important role in the province’s agriculture sector.
While covid 19 created a lot of chaos in the province, McNeil said it will eventual leave. While it is here, he asked residents to stay true to who they are and not let the virus remove respect for one another and for those coming into the province.