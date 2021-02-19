Province to Open Community Vaccine Clinics in March

The province’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout will expand again next month with 10 community-based clinics for Nova Scotians age 80 and older. The first prototype clinic will open at the IWK Health Centre on Monday, with more to follow – including Antigonish – in the coming weeks. To launch the clinics, MSI will send letters to all Nova Scotians age 80 and older as of March 1st. Anyone turning 80 after March 1st will be able to book an appointment as of their eightieth birthday. In Antigonish, the community clinic will open on March 15th, with bookings beginning March 8th. Appointments can be booked online at novascotia.ca/vaccination or by calling toll-free 1-833-797-7772.