Province to Provide $2 million for Mi’kmaw Mental Health and Addictions Strategy

The province has announced it is providing $2 million for the development of a Mi’kmaw mental health and addictions strategy.

The funding will be administered by Tajikeimik, a new health and wellness organization that is a collaboration of Nova Scotia’s 13 Mi’kmaw First Nations.

The strategy will incorporate Mi’kmaw culture and values to enhance trauma-informed health and cultural supports.

For Mi’kmaw communities, the strategy is a first step to improved access to culturally safe mental wellness care and support.