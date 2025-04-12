Province to provide $3 million for Student Housing to Mabou Campus of the Gaelic College

The Nova Scotia Government announced nearly $3 million in funding over two years for the development of 24 new housing units in Mabou for the satellite campus of Nova Scotia’s Gaelic College, to increase housing supply in western Cape Breton.

The two-storey, 24-unit building at the Mabou site will be used by students during the school year and by seasonal workers and tourists from May to August. Construction will start right away with an anticipated completion date of January 2026.

The building will incorporate modular construction, and each unit will be equipped with a three-piece bath and kitchenette. A common laundry room will be available to tenants.

The campus offers in-person and online programming in partnership with Cape Breton University.