Province to Provide Drinking Water to Schools in the New Year

The provincial Education Department has announced government will provide drinking water to 324 public schools in January, until lead testing in all schools can be completed.

That includes 284 schools that haven’t been tested yet and 40 schools that have been tested and require drinking water. So far 86 of Nova Scotia’s 370 public schools have been checked for lead.

Health Canada recently lowered the acceptable level of lead in drinking water and introduced new testing guidelines. The guidelines state testing can only be done in warmer weather. Testing began this fall and will resume in the spring with the goal of having all schools tested by the end of the current academic year.

The cost of providing water to the schools is 1.7 million dollars.