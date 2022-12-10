Province to spend $4 million more to improve Roads

The province has committed an additional $4 million in its Rural Impact Mitigation program to improve roads.

The government had already increased the program by $11 million as well as adding $20 million more in the Gravel Road Capital Program.

Work to be completed by the end of the fiscal year will include rebuilding gravel roads, brush cutting, pavement patching, ditching, shoulder gravelling, guardrail repairs, shoreline protection and equipment purchases.

Government had already budgeted more than $62 million for the two programs, bringing the total amount to be spent to more than $66 million