Province to Spend $5 million to repair Trails Damaged by July Floods, Including Some in the Local Area

The province is committing $5 million to fix trails that were damaged in the July floods, including some in the local area.

Non profit group NS Trails will assist groups in accessing the funding, to be used to pay contractors to repair trails and reimburse community groups for work they have already completed.

More than 45 trails, all located on provincial government land in Annapolis, Colchester, Guysborough, Pictou, Queens and other counties will be repaired. More trails could be added if additional damage is identified.

Locally more than a dozen trails and organizations will receive funding.

That includes the East River Valley Shared Use Trail, the Shortline Trail, St. Mary’s Trail, and Butter Trail/Shortline in Pictou County; the Guysborough Nature Trail and Crowdis Trail in Victoria County. Local organizations receiving support are the Strait Area Trails Association, Whycocomagh Development Commission, Cape Clear Snowmobile Club and Inverness Capers in Inverness County; the Pictou County ATV Club, Pictou County Sno Riders, the Antigonish Sno Dogs and the Baddeck ATV Club.