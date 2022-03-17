Province to spend $651,000 for a New Food Bank in River John

The provincial government is investing $651,000 in a new food bank to be built in River John,

Pictou County.

The Community Support Society of River John will operate the food bank, which will include an emergency food pantry, a community garden and greenhouses, and offer educational food literacy programs. The facility will also be used by local groups including the 4-H Club, local church groups, health services and the River John ladies’ group.

It will be the first food bank in River John, and will serve about 3,700 households.