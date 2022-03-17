Tim Horton's Antigonish
Province to spend $651,000 for a New Food Bank in River John

The provincial government is investing $651,000 in a new food bank to be built in River John,

Left to Right: Burns Elliot, King, River John Lions Club; Community Services and Pictou West MLA Karla MacFarlane; and John McKim, President of the Community Support Society of River John (Communications Nova Scotia photo)

Pictou County.

The Community Support Society of River John will operate the food bank, which will include an emergency food pantry, a community garden and greenhouses, and offer educational food literacy programs. The facility will also be used by local groups including the 4-H Club, local church groups, health services and the River John ladies’ group.

It will be the first food bank in River John, and will serve about 3,700 households.

 