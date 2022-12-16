Tim Horton's Antigonish
Province to spend almost $8 Million to Assist Local Farmers to Extend Growing Season and Identify New Markets

The province is committing $7.9 million to assist local farmers grow more food and have more of it in Nova Scotia’s largest kitchens.

Agriculture Minster and Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow says a new $5 million Season

Extension Enhancement program will help fruit and vegetable growers. The program is aimed at growers who invest in technologies to extend their growing season, adapt to a changing climate and open new market opportunities.

There’s $2 million for a new Local Food Enhancement Program to allow producers and agri-businesses to increase production through additional equipment and technology.

The province is spending $900,000 to get more locally grown and produced food into large-scale kitchens through new pilot projects.