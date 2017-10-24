Province travels to job fair in UK in an attempt to attract more Physicians

Nova Scotia is attempting a new approach to attracting doctors, according to the Premier. Collaboration between the Provinces Health Authority and Immigration Department resulted in a new recruitment team travelling to London England over the weekend.

Stephen McNeil says that the job fair in Europe attracts almost 2,000 interested physicians from all around the world. MacNeil says that this is a good measure to bring international physicians to the province:

McNeil adds that Immigration Minister Lena Diab and Health Minister Randy Delorey both say that the two departments are working diligently to address the doctor shortage that plagues the province. Reports estimate that more than 100,000 Nova Scotians are without a family doctor.