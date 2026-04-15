Province Turns Down Antigonish County Council request to Cost Share Work on Several J-Class Roads

Antigonish County Council heard back on a cost sharing request made to the province for work on some J-class road in the municipality but were denied.

A letter from the provincial office of public works stated that due to program limits, the province will not be able to proceed with work on Duncan MacIsaac Road, Tamara Drive, Maken Road, Whisper Avenue, and Wild Horse Drive.

Speaking after the council meeting, Warden Nicholas MacInnis said the request denial is part of a longstanding pattern. https://www.989xfm.ca/wp-content/uploads/April-15-McInnis-roaqds-clip.mp3