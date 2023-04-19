Province Turns Down Request for Crosswalk near Mount Cameron

The County of Antigonish heard back on a crosswalk request near the Mount Cameron area during its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday.

Back in February, the county sent a letter to the Department of Public Works requesting a crosswalk on Highway 337 near the Mount Cameron Estates. County Warden Owen McCarron said the county made numerous requests for a crosswalk from the Mount Cameron side to the Bethany Grounds.

While the request for the crosswalk was denied, the province stated they will potentially do another speed review in the area when the weather warms up.

McCarron noted it is an 80 km/ph zone dropping to 50 km/ph zone but the traffic doesn’t tend to slow down until hitting the hill going down towards St. Martha’s Regional Hospital.