Province Updates Agreements with Port Hawkesbury Paper to support Sustainable Ecological Forestry Practices and Management of Public Lands

The provincial government updated agreements with Port Hawkesbury Paper to support sustainable ecological forestry practices and management of public lands.

The Province has two agreements, first signed in 2012, with Port Hawkesbury Paper.

The company’s forest utilization licence agreement is a long-term agreement that guarantees an annual volume of timber from certain parcels of Crown land and sets out terms and conditions. Originally for 20 years, it is now extended to 2043. Changes to the agreement include a lower volume of timber to ensure the Province can accommodate multiple priorities on Crown land.

The company also has a fee-for-service agreement. The Province pays the company to provide services that support sustainable forest management on Crown and private land. The original agreement was for 10 years. A new agreement, running until 2033, ensures services are aligned with current ecological forestry objectives, such as helping implement these types of practices on private woodlots.