Province Updates Return to School Plan

During an update on the province’s return to school plan, Education and Early Childhood

development minister Zach Churchill let parents know there are procedures in place to keep students and staff safe when the school year begins next week.

School closures due to COVID-19 will occur on the advice and recommendation of public health and only if there is deemed to be a risk to all staff and students. Students required to self-isolate will be supported to continue their learning until they can return to school. Students who become ill while at school will be monitored, isolated away from other students and a family member will be called to pick them up.

Changes for this year include relaxing the Provincial Student Attendance and Engagement Policy so no student is penalized for absences due to illness this year. Modified guidelines are in place to support the delivery of music class, band and physical education.

Families with children with special needs will continue to be supported and the Nova Scotia Pre-primary Program will be implemented across the province and this includes busing for all eligible pre-primary students

Chief medical health officer Dr. Robert Strang said he expects to see covid 19 cases occur in schools.