Province-wide Public Health Restrictions Extended until February 14th

The provincial government announced it is extending current province-wide public health

restrictions until February 14.

Premier Tim Houston sad a number of things factor into the decisions around restrictions.

He added the timeline is dependent on continuing the momentum of the booster campaign and stress on the health system.

Today, the Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness reported three more covid 19 related deaths in the province. There are, in total, 312 people in hospital with covid 19.

The province also reported 346 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, 164 cases in Central Zone, 56 cases in Eastern Zone, 35 cases in Northern Zone and 91 cases in Western Zone. As of today, there are an estimated 4,353 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.