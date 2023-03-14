Province’s 2023-24 Capital Plan includes more funding from Local Roads and Provincial Parks

The province released its 2023-24 capital plan yesterday.

A release from the province states the new Capital Plan will invest more than $1.6 billion to start new projects and continue work on previously announced projects, most notably the modernization of healthcare facilities in Cape Breton Regional Municipality, Halifax Regional Municipality and other communities across the province.

Inverness MLA and Finance and Treasury Board Minister Allan MacMaster said locally speaking, there is a lot more money for local roads and provincial parks.

Healthcare investments include $57.7 million for electronic health records (One Person One Record), $32 million to repair and replace medical equipment, $22 million to repair and replace medical facilities, and $21.3 million for various capital initiatives in Action for Health, the government’s plan to transform and improve healthcare in Nova Scotia.

Other listed investments include $240.8 million to build and renovate schools, a new $50-million envelope for future land needs, $21 million for public housing repairs, $10.2 million for provincial park repairs and upgrades, and an investment of $498.5 million in projects outlined in the Five-Year Highway Improvement Plan.

The capital plan is subject to approval of the 2023-24 budget by the legislature

MacMaster and the government will release the provincial budget on March 23rd.