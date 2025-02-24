Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Province’s Decision to Appoint a Special Electoral Boundaries Commission for the Acadian Region of Cheticamp and Area Welcomed

Feb 24, 2025 | Local News

The Executive Director of the organization that represents the province’s Acadians is welcoming the Nova Scotia Government’s appointment of a special electoral boundaries commission.  The commission will make recommendations on effective representation for the Acadian region of Cheticamp and area.

It’s in response to a Nova Scotia Supreme Court ruling that upheld a decision that the area’s charter rights were infringed when they weren’t considered for protected riding status.

Acadian Flag (Ken Kingston photo)

Jules Chiasson of the Federation acadienne de la Nouvelle Ecosse says a riding for Cheticamp is a long time coming, as they have been lobbying for a constituency for the area since 1999.

Chiassion says this is the first step, and the federation will only be able to celebrate when the final decision is made.

There are currently 55 electoral districts in the province, including exceptional electoral ridings for Preston, Clare, Argyle and Richmond


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year