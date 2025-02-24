Province’s Decision to Appoint a Special Electoral Boundaries Commission for the Acadian Region of Cheticamp and Area Welcomed

The Executive Director of the organization that represents the province’s Acadians is welcoming the Nova Scotia Government’s appointment of a special electoral boundaries commission. The commission will make recommendations on effective representation for the Acadian region of Cheticamp and area.

It’s in response to a Nova Scotia Supreme Court ruling that upheld a decision that the area’s charter rights were infringed when they weren’t considered for protected riding status.

Jules Chiasson of the Federation acadienne de la Nouvelle Ecosse says a riding for Cheticamp is a long time coming, as they have been lobbying for a constituency for the area since 1999.

Chiassion says this is the first step, and the federation will only be able to celebrate when the final decision is made.

There are currently 55 electoral districts in the province, including exceptional electoral ridings for Preston, Clare, Argyle and Richmond