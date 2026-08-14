Listen Live

Listen Live

Province’s Environment Minister Seeks More Information from Proponents of a Large Wind Farm in Guysborough County

Aug 14, 2026 | Local News

Timothy Halman, Nova Scotia’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change, released a decision regarding the review of the Harbour Hills Wind Project.  
 
The decision states Halman determined that the registration information was insufficient to make a decision on the project and that additional information is required in accordance with the Environmental Assessment Regulations, pursuant to Part IV of the Environment Act. The proponent must provide more information regarding flora and fauna. 
 
 
EverWind NS Holdings Ltd and Membertou Development Corporation registered the Harbour Hills Wind Project, Guysborough County for environmental assessment on June 24. They are looking to construct and operate a wind power project with up to 107 turbines capable of generating up to 856 megawatts of renewable electricity. The project also includes other infrastructure such as access roads, electrical lines, one or more substations, laydown yards, and buildings.   

Other Local News Stories

Boill water advisory ends for Mabou water users

Aug 14, 2026

The Municipality of Inverness County notified Mabou water system users that the water conservation directive and boil water advisory is no longer in effect. The Municipality offered thanks and appreciation to the Mabou & District Volunteer Fire Department for...

Three Local Names on the List of Recipients of the Order of Nova Scotia

Aug 14, 2026

Lt.-Gov. Mike Savage, Chancellor of the Order of Nova Scotia, released the names of the Order of Nova Scotia’s newest members today, and three local names are on the list.     The 2026 recipients of the Order of Nova Scotia include Robert Bennett of New Glasgow, Dr....

Shean Trail Crossing at Central Avenue Reopens

Aug 14, 2026

Officials with the Municipality of Inverness County say the temporary access restriction across Central Avenue in the community of Inverness for the Shean Trail has been lifted.  The crossing, part of the Celtic Shores Coastal Trail is now reopened for trail users,...

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.