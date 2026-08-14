Province’s Environment Minister Seeks More Information from Proponents of a Large Wind Farm in Guysborough County
Aug 14, 2026 | Local News
Timothy Halman, Nova Scotia’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change, released a decision regarding the review of the Harbour Hills Wind Project.
The decision states Halman determined that the registration information was insufficient to make a decision on the project and that additional information is required in accordance with the Environmental Assessment Regulations, pursuant to Part IV of the Environment Act. The proponent must provide more information regarding flora and fauna.
EverWind NS Holdings Ltd and Membertou Development Corporation registered the Harbour Hills Wind Project, Guysborough County for environmental assessment on June 24. They are looking to construct and operate a wind power project with up to 107 turbines capable of generating up to 856 megawatts of renewable electricity. The project also includes other infrastructure such as access roads, electrical lines, one or more substations, laydown yards, and buildings.