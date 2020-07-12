Province’s Health and Wellness Department Reports No New Cases of COVID-19

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. That leaves the number of infections to date in the province at 1,066; 63 have died. There are three active cases of the virus. There are no active cases of COVID-19 in the province’s long-term care facilities. There is one person in hospital. Their COVID-19 infection is considered resolved, but they are being treated in a medical facility.

The QEII Health Science Centre’s microbiology lab completed 382 Nova Scotia tests on Saturday, and is operating 24 hours a day. To date there have been 57,295 negative tests results in Nova Scotia.