Province’s Independent Review of Accessibility Act Begins

Consultations for the province’s first independent review of the Accessibility Act is underway. It

was officially launched today. Leading the review is St. FX associate Sociology Professor Dr. Katie Aubrecht. She is also the Director of the University’s Spatializing Care: Intersectional Disabilities Studies Lab.

Aubrecht will be consulting with persons with disabilities, organizations that serve them and others affected by the legislation. A report with recommendations will be submitted to Justice Minister Brad Johns. The review is expected to take eight to 10 months to complete. The final report will be released to the public.

More information on the review can be found at https://nsaccessreview.ca.