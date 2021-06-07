Province’s New Case Counts for COVID-19 Remain Low; Hospitalizations Coming Down

During Monday’s COVID-19 briefing, Premier Iain Rankin said the province’s numbers stayed low over the weekend, adding hospitalizations are also coming down.

Rankin said the province is helping manage the health system and care for those who need support. He added the vaccination program continues to be ahead of schedule. As of today, 61 per cent of Nova Scotians have had at least one shot.

Also during the update, chief medical health officer Dr. Robert Strang said the pandemic significantly affected the mental, financial, and emotional health of people, communities, provinces, and countries.

Strang said one of the lessons the province learned and has been acknowledged for is that a steady cautious approach is best for our collective health and overall economy. While he understands people are anxious and want the province to open up as soon as possible, Strang said slow and cautious will mean only having to do it once.