Province’s Proclamation of the Combat Sports Authority Act Called a Great Step Forward by Leader in Mixed Martial Arts

On Wednesday, the provincial government proclaimed the Combat Sports Authority Act and updated regulations to ensure combat sports are safe in Nova Scotia.

The act modernizes and renames the Boxing Authority Act, and the regulations governing sports such as boxing, mixed martial arts and kickboxing. The new regulations also designate sanctioning bodies for amateur combat sports, including boxing, judo, karate, taekwondo and wrestling.

Culture Minister and Pictou Centre MLA Pat Dunn says the new law is aimed at ensuring that professional and amateur combat sports are safe and accountable.

Derek Clarke, who runs MMA promotion Fight League Atlantic out of Pictou County, called the changes a great step forward for recognizing combat sports.

Clarke said Fight League Atlantic will be back in Nova Scotia in May with an event in Windsor, with another set for New Glasgow in September.