Provincial 4-H Show Set for September 26-28 in Bridgewater

Local 4-H youth are preparing for a big weekend later this month.

The provincial 4-H Show is taking place September 26th to 28th at the South Shore Exhibition Grounds in Bridgewater.

It’s the largest youth-focused agricultural event in Atlantic Canada. It will welcome more than 1,500 youth members, 600 volunteers and thousands of community supporters from across the province.

There’s competitions, livestock exhibitions, life skills displays, interactive demonstrations and community events highlighting the diverse skills and achievements of 4-H youth.