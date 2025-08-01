Provincial and Federal Government Support Adds More Childcare Spaces to Inverness and Colchester Counties

Provincial and federal support is leading to more childcare spaces in Inverness and Colchester counties.

The East Coast Early Learning Association in Margaree, Inverness County, is creating 14 toddler and preschool spaces while the Lower Onslow Preschool Association in Colchester County is creating 52 spaces for infants, toddlers and preschoolers.



Both projects received funding through the Department’s Minor Infrastructure Program, with the East Coast Early Learning Association getting $393,000, with the new spaces expected to open in the fall.

The projects are part of provincial and federal efforts to expand access to child care, supported through the Canada-Nova Scotia Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement.