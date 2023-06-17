Provincial and Federal Governments commit Funding to New Multi-Use Facility in Trenton

The federal and provincial governments are supporting efforts for a new multi-use facility that will also house the Pictou County Sports Hall of Fame in Trenton.

The province has committed $1.5 million to the project, while the federal government is adding $2.2 million. Land for the facility has been donated by the Town of Trenton.

The building will also include a community room, a kitchenette and technology that will provide a central place to do business.

The Sports Hall of Fame was opened in 1989 and holds about 3,500 artifacts. There are plans to develop new exhibits on the accomplishments of African Nova Scotia and Mi’kmaw athletes from Pictou County.

Funding for the project was announced by Pictou Centre MLA and Communities, Culture and Heritage Minister Pat Dunn and Central Nova MP and Immigration Minister Sean Fraser.