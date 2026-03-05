Provincial Budget Cuts to Impact PhD in Education Program, Graduate Scholarships, and Research Funding At St. FX University

Provincial budget cuts have impacted St. FX University in a couple of ways.

School president Andy Hakin says one area is targeted funding for the PhD in Education program; $103,000 has been removed from the St. FX program.

Hakin says also hit was graduate scholarships. He says $3.7 million was lost by the province’s universities, that works out to $95,000 a year for St. FX.

However, Hakin says the province committed an additional $6.7 million into financial assistance and access to students with disabilities.

Hakin says government is also honouring the bi-lateral agreement with the universities, a two percent increase in funding in the next budgetary year.

Funding to university research is also taking a hit; a $1.279 million reduction to Research Innovation and Research Nova Scotia.