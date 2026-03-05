Listen Live

Provincial Budget Cuts to Impact PhD in Education Program, Graduate Scholarships, and Research Funding At St. FX University

Mar 5, 2026 | Local News

Provincial budget cuts have impacted St. FX University in a couple of ways.

StFX President and Vice Chancellor Dr. Andy Hakin (St. FX University photo)

School president Andy Hakin says one area is targeted funding for the PhD in Education program; $103,000 has been removed from the St. FX program.
Hakin says also hit was graduate scholarships.  He says $3.7 million was lost by the province’s universities, that works out to $95,000 a year for St. FX.
However, Hakin says the province committed an additional $6.7 million into financial assistance and access to students with disabilities.
Hakin says government is also honouring the bi-lateral agreement  with the universities, a two percent increase in funding in the next budgetary year.
Funding to university research is also taking a hit; a $1.279 million reduction to Research Innovation and Research Nova Scotia.


