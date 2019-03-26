Provincial Budget includes Measures for Northeastern Nova Scotia

The province tabled its latest budget this afternoon.

Finance and Treasury Minister Karen Casey said being fiscally responsible allowed the province to invest in new and existing programs for Nova Scotians.

The 209-2020 budget estimates a $33.6 million surplus with revenue of 11.01 billion and expenditures of 10.98 billion. The document also projects balanced budgets for the next three years.

Health care items include $10 million to further develop collaborative care teams, a $2.9 million increase to open 15 residency spaces for specialty medical positions at Dalhousie University Medical School for a total of 65 seats, and $1 million of continued funding for 11 mental health and addictions staff to support an adolescent outreach program in 41 schools in western and northern Nova Scotia.

Items for Northern Nova Scotia include multi-year road improvement projects including twinning of Highway 104 from Sutherlands River to Antigonish, completion of renovations to the Frank H. MacDonald Elementary School in Sutherland’s River, and funding for renovations at École acadienne de Pomquet, and major construction on the Cabot Trail.

The budget also contains the final forecast for 2018-19, which updates the surplus to $28.4 million.