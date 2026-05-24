Provincial By-election Called for June 23rd in the New Constituency of Chéticamp-Margarees-Pleasant Bay

Premier Tim Houston has announced there will be a by-election in the new constituency of Chéticamp-Margarees-Pleasant Bay on June 23rd.

All three major parties have chosen candidates for the by-election; Claude Bourgeois for the PC’s, Denis Cormier of the Liberals and the NDP’s Trevor Poirier.

Early voting will take place from May 27th to June 3rd at the returning office at 51 Old Cabot Road in Grand Étang.

Legislation was introduced at Province House in February to create the new exceptional riding out of the existing Inverness electoral district. It follows a report of the Electoral Boundaries Commission, released in January.