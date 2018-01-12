Provincial Committee says decision over Exceptional Ridings should be left to Electoral Boundaries Commission

A provincial commission says minority francophones and African Nova Scotians should have more say in some ridings. The committee did stop short of recommending the re-establishment of “exceptional” ridings to make it easier for francophone and black candidates to get elected. It says that decision should be left up to the Electoral Boundaries Commission that will be set up later this year. It also recommends the discretion to create exceptional ridings by the Boundaries Commission should be enshrined in law.

One of the committee members Doug Keefe says it also heard concerns from rural voters worried about effective representation as the geographical size of rural ridings get larger as populations decline.

The recommendations come almost a year after the province’s highest court ruled the abolishment of the primarily francophone ridings of Richmond, Clare and Argyle by the then NDP government in 2012 violated the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms