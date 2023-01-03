Provincial Court Judge Del Atwood Retires

The Provincial Court Judge for the Pictou region has retired. Del Atwood’s last day as a full-time

judge was on Friday.

Judge Atwood was appointed to the Provincial and Family Courts on November 10th, 2009. Since then he has presided primarily at the courthouse in Pictou. He is expected to continue to preside part-time as a per diem judge as needed across the province.

Judge Atwood graduated from the Dalhousie Law School in 1983. He practised law for more than two decades and was a Senior Crown Attorney with the Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service when he was appointed to the Bench.

He holds dual Canadian and US citizenship. In 2017, he was named a Life Fellow of the American Bar Foundation, an academic and research arm of the American Bar Association. He is currently a member of the Global Judicial Integrity Network of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.