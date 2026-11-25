One Richmond Municipal Councillor thinks there is no case to return provincial court services.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat , council approved a motion from its committee-of-the-whole directing staff to collect information in response to a request from the public for court services to return to Richmond County.

The municipality is currently served by the Port Hawkesbury Justice Centre.

Noting this is outside council’s jurisdiction , District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson said the request is not a good use of staff time and there hasn’t been a “massive increase” in population to justify returning legal proceedings.