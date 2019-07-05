Provincial Energy and Mines Minister Derek Mombourquette takes Electric Car out for a Test Drive

Provincial Energy and Mines Minister Derek Mombourquette went on a road trip yesterday in

an electric car that included a stop in Antigonish. Mombourquette took a test drive from Halifax to his home riding in Sydney behind the wheel of one of the electric vehicles currently on the market, a 2019 Chevrolet Bolt. Jeremie Bernardin of the Clean Foundation says it’s part of a promotion to raise awareness about electric vehicles.

Mombourquette says these vehicles are not limited just for use in urban areas. https://www.989xfm.ca/wp-content/uploads/MOMBOURQUETTE.mp3

For part of this trip, Mombourquette was joined by Central Nova M-P Sean Fraser. Fraser says he was impressed with the ride.

https://www.989xfm.ca/wp-content/uploads/FRASER-1.mp3 Fraser says the cars are also fairly inexpensive to operate. Yesterday’s trip from Halifax to Sydney cost about 16 dollars.

Locally residents will be able to get a closer look at these cars at the Seaside Lobsterfest in St. Peters on Saturday and Sunday and at the Antigonish Highland Games next Wednesday, July 10th.

To learn more about an electric car follow this link: https://www.evassist.ca

For more on the Clean Foundation’s Next Ride Campaign and locations for test drives of an electric vehicle follow this link: http://nextridens.com