Provincial Environment Minister Approves Goldboro Gold Project

Following a review of the environmental assessment registration documents for the proposed Goldboro gold project in Guysborough County, Nova Scotia Minister of Environment and Climate Change Tim Halman approved the project in accordance with the Nova Scotia Environment Act.

In the decision, Halman stated there was significant interest in the project. Halman added he considered input provided by the government, Mi`kmaq of Nova Scotia, and the public on the environmental assessment, as well as the proposed location of the project and the nature and sensitivity of the surrounding area.

He went on to add after consideration, he is satisfied that any adverse effects of significant environmental effects of the undertaking can be adequately mitigated through compliance with the attached terms and conditions, as well as through compliance to other licenses, certificates, permits and approvals required for operation.

In its filing with the province, Signal Gold, formerly known as Anaconda Mining says it intends to construct a surface gold mine with a 4,000-tonne per day extraction capacity as well as associated infrastructure. Construction is expected to take two years and is anticipated to commence in 2023/2024.