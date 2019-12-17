Provincial Environment Minister expected to announce Northern Pulp Decision this morning

All eyes will be on the provincial environment minister later this morning, as Gordon Wilson will announce his decision on Northern Pulp’s proposed new effluent treatment plan. The company says it will shut down if the plan is rejected, affecting hundreds of jobs. Meanwhile, fishermen and local residents are concerned about continuing decades of air and water pollution. Pictou Mayor Jim Ryan, who has already voiced concerns about the effects a spill along the proposed new pipeline route would have on the town’s water supply, says the fact that Ottawa is not seeking a federal environmental assessment doesn’t mean they won’t be involved.

Wilson is expected to announce his decision on the focus report filed by Northern Pulp at 11am.