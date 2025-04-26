Provincial funding announced for community buildings in Pictou and net zero engagement in Antigonish

Premier Tim Houston yesterday announced $600,000 in funding for energy upgrades at 21 community buildings in Pictou County, as well as $76,000 to develop a community engagement strategy and implementation plan to support making more buildings net zero in the Town of Antigonish.

The Plymouth Community and Recreation Association will co-ordinate the work among the Pictou County organizations. The work, funded through the government’s Sustainable Communities Challenge Fund, will include insulation, air sealing, LED lighting, hot water conservation, solar panels and heat pumps. It is part of the recreation association’s Pictou County Net-Zero Community Buildings Project.

The Pictou projects include

– Abercrombie Community Centre

– Blue Mountain Fire Department

– Bridgeville Community Club

– Churchville Hall

– East River Valley Recreation Hall

– Elmfield Community Hall

– Garden of Eden Community Centre

– Ivor MacDonald Memorial Arena

– Lismore and District Community Centre

– Little Harbour Community Centre

– MacDonald Rebekah Lodge No. 108

– Merigomish Community Hall

– Pictou Community New Horizons 50+ Club

– Pictou County Women’s Resource & Sexual Assault Centre

– Pictou Star of the Sea Society

– Plymouth Community Centre

– Springville Church and Community Hall

– Sutherland River and District Community Centre

– Toney River Community Hall

– Union Centre Community Hall

– West Branch Hall