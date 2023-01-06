Provincial Funding Announced for Several Gaelic Language and Culture Projects

A pair of Inverness County organizations are receiving funding to help residents interested in

learning to speak and learn about the Gaelic language. The announcement came from Gaelic Affairs Minister Allan MacMaster earlier today.

The Mabou Gaelic and Historical Society is getting $32,775 for the It Sounds Better in Gaelic Project, which focuses on the historic role of Gaelic speech, stories and song in the local community.

Funding of $2,330 will assist the Inverness Development Association offer beginner and intermediate classes in conversational Gaelic.

In a related project, the Antigonish Highland Society is receiving funding to offer a weekend Gaelic immersion course.