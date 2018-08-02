Provincial funding for ESREN

On August 1, Premier Stephen McNeil announced $100,000 in funding for a connector program to be delivered by the Eastern Strait Regional Enterprise Network.

A release from the province states the program connects businesses, groups and volunteers to residents interested in starting or building upon their career in Nova Scotia. The idea is to assist recent grads, international students, as well as young and new Nova Scotians in improving their professional and community networks, finding jobs and staying where they are.