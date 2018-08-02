Jamie's Wholesale Furniture
Advertisement

Provincial funding for ESREN

This entry was posted in News on .

On August 1, Premier Stephen McNeil announced $100,000 in funding for a connector program to be delivered by the Eastern Strait Regional Enterprise Network.

A release from the province states the program connects businesses, groups and volunteers to residents interested in starting or building upon their career in Nova Scotia. The idea is to assist recent grads, international students, as well as young and new Nova Scotians in improving their professional and community networks, finding jobs and staying where they are.

In Nova Scotia, the program is also available on Cape Breton, with more than 20 communities across the country offer similar programs.

 

ESREN economic development officer Maria Ludlow, Premier Stephen McNeil, ESREN CEO John Beaton, Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey, Guysbrough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie MLA Lloyd Hines, and ESREN program connector coordinator were all on hand for the provincial funding announcement.