Provincial Funding supports Two SRCE Paving Projects

Premier Iain Rankin has announced the province is spending $454,000 on two paving projects in the Strait Regional Centre for Education, at Dalbrae Academy in Mabou and the SRCE’s bus maintenance facility.

Rankin says Dalbrae Academy and the connection community facilities are important gathering places for residents and visitors. He says the investment will make the site safer and more accessible for all those who use it. Dalbrae has had a partially paving parking lot that is used by the school as well as visitors to community facilities in the school.

The total costs of the paving projects are $400,000 for Dalbrae and $175,000 for the bus garage. Both projects were completed over two years with $121,000 in funding last year and $454,000 announced on Friday.