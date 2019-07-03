Provincial Government adds more Doctors to Residents Training

The provincial government says Nova Scotians will have more family doctors as new residents begin their training this month.

The new North Nova Family Medicine Teaching Site in Truro is accepting six new residents. Two will work in Truro, two in New Glasgow and two in Amherst.

The existing Cape Breton site will also welcome two additional residents.

In making the announcement, Health and Wellness Minister and Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey says the new residency spaces are the among its best recruiting tools. He adds many residents who train here stay in Nova Scotia long term.

Residents will spend two years in a family practice where they will follow a group of patients, gaining skills in areas such as maternal care, mental health and senior care.

The new additional spaces were announced last July and are part of Dalhousie University’s Family Medicine Residency Training Program.