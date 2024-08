Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster has announced over $505,000 in funding for upgrades to the Al MacInnis Sports Centre in Port Hood. The money will go towards a new roof and parking lot paving, a backup generator and dehumidifier and a new sound system.

MacMaster stated the Al MacInnis Sports Centre has brought a lot of joy and activity to the community over the years, adding the upgrades will give it a fresh start and the ability to create new memories for generations to come.