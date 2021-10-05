Provincial Government COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Expands to Correctional Services and Child-Care Sector

The provincial government has updated its COVID-19 vaccine mandate to include correctional services and the regulated child care sector.

The mandate includes all correctional officers, youth workers, staff volunteers, visitors, contractors and service providers who work in, or provide service to adult or youth correctional facilities. As well, the mandate will include early childhood educators and staff in regulated child care, volunteers, practicum students and other professionals that enter these facilities.

Employees in these sectors by must be fully vaccinated by November 30th. Those who don’t have both shots by then will be placed on unpaid administrative leave.

A similar mandate was put in place by the province recently for those who work in health care, long term care, schools and regional centres for education, and residential facilities and day programs funded by Community Services and the Department of Seniors.