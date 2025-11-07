Provincial Government Designates 1,267 Hectares of Land in 16 Parks and Protected Areas, Including Several Local Sites

The Nova Scotia Government has designated 1,267 more hectares of land in 16 parks and protected areas across the province, including some in the local area.

The Department of Natural Resources has designated 11 sites under the Provincial Parks Act, including four in the local area. All are already managed as provincial parks. Some have basic infrastructure, others have little or no infrastructure. Included on that list is Cape Jack Beach in Antigonish County, Point Michaud Beach in Richmond County, Port Shoreham Beach in Guysborough County and Trout Brook in Inverness County.

There’s one new nature reserve, Gros Nez, a 52 hectare site in Richmond County. Ashfield Nature Reserve in Inverness County is also being expanded by an additional 35 hectares.

Also there are three expanded wilderness areas including two in Guysborough County. They are the Canso Coastal Barrens Wilderness Area with 238 additional hectares and Bonnet Lake Barrens Wilderness area with 258 more hectares.