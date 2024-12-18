Provincial Government gifts Christmas Trees to Charities
Dec 18, 2024 | Local News
Provincial Government officials gave Christmas trees to charities at a ceremony at Province House in Halifax Tuesday.
The trees were donated by the Cobequid Christmas Tree Association, the Northeastern Christmas Tree Association and the Lunenburg County Christmas Tree Producers’ Association.
Representatives of Summer Street Industries in New Glasgow accept a tree from Premier Tim Houston. From left, Bob Bennett, Executive Director; Daniel MacDonald, Summer Street program participant; Giselle Poirier, Enhancement Program Officer; Michael Griggs, program participant; Amanda Earle, program support; and Premier Houston. (Communications Nova Scotia)
Lieutenant-Governor Mike Savage gave a tree to Souls Harbour Rescue Mission, Premier and Pictou East MLA Tim Houston donated a tree to Summer Street Industries in New Glasgow and Agriculture Minister and Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow gifted a tree to Feed Nova Scotia.
From left, Jason Keddy, President, Lunenburg County Christmas Tree Producers’ Association; House Speaker Danielle Barkhouse; Agriculture Minister Greg Morrow; Sam Dykeman, President, Cobequid Christmas Tree Producers’ Association; Chrissy Trenholm, Manager, Northeastern Christmas Tree Association; Lienna Hoeg, Christmas tree specialist, Perennia; Premier Tim Houston; Brittany Frenette, Mike Harlow and Fraser Macnab of the Christmas Tree Council of Nova Scotia; and Lt.-Gov. Mike Savage. (Communications Nova Scotia)
Also House Speaker Danielle Barkhouse on behalf of the House of Assembly, formally accepted the donation of two large trees on display in the foyer of Province House. The trees were given to the House of Assembly from Antigonish County’s Chrissy Trenholm of the Northeastern Christmas Tree Association. The trees adorn the north and south wings of Province House