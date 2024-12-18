Provincial Government gifts Christmas Trees to Charities

Provincial Government officials gave Christmas trees to charities at a ceremony at Province House in Halifax Tuesday.

The trees were donated by the Cobequid Christmas Tree Association, the Northeastern Christmas Tree Association and the Lunenburg County Christmas Tree Producers’ Association.

Lieutenant-Governor Mike Savage gave a tree to Souls Harbour Rescue Mission, Premier and Pictou East MLA Tim Houston donated a tree to Summer Street Industries in New Glasgow and Agriculture Minister and Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow gifted a tree to Feed Nova Scotia.

Also House Speaker Danielle Barkhouse on behalf of the House of Assembly, formally accepted the donation of two large trees on display in the foyer of Province House. The trees were given to the House of Assembly from Antigonish County’s Chrissy Trenholm of the Northeastern Christmas Tree Association. The trees adorn the north and south wings of Province House