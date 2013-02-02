Listen Live

Provincial government offices in Cape Breton Regional Municipality and Victoria County will be closed today. All other provincial offices will be open regular hours unless there is a local issue such as a power outage. Nova Scotians planning to visit an office are advised to check that it is open before leaving home. Decisions regarding court operations are made on a case-by-case basis with the judiciary. People with matters before the court should check with their lawyer or contact the courthouse to confirm the status of their matter.


