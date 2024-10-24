Listen Live

Provincial Government Provides Funding for Completion of a Trail in Port Hawkesbury

Oct 24, 2024 | Local News

The provincial government has announced $736,000 in funding for the completion of the Pine Ridge Drive active transportation project in Port Hawkesbury.

Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster stated active transportation options contribute to healthier and more accessible communities but also support environmentally friendly solutions that reduce traffic congestion, pollution and energy consumption.

A portion of a trail in Port Hawkesbury, near the NSCC Strait Area campus. (Ken Kingston photo_

The Pine Ridge Drive active transportation project is a 375-metre paved multi-use pathway designed to offer active transportation options such as walking, running and cycling. The funding will go towards finishing the final phase of the project.


